BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty firefighters from Massachusetts are headed out west to help fight wildfires. The crew is made up of 14 Department of Conservation and Recreation firefighters, three Division of Fisheries and Wildlife firefighters, and three municipal firefighters.

They left from the Hopkinton State Forest Headquarters on Saturday for western Montana and northern Idaho. The specific fire will be determined when they arrive.

There are currently 45 uncontained large fires burning in the Northern Rockies area, totaling over 700,000 acres.

The crew, known a “Type 2 initial attack hand crew,” will work on the fire line for up to 14 days building fire breaks, securing fire perimeters, containing fires, and protecting structures.

For firefighter Brian Everett, this is his first assignment out west but he said he’s confident he is fully prepared.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity and challenging through and having a good trip out there,” Everett said.

Though the fire is not like any typically seen in Massachusett, Everett said the training is still important. “Over the last decade or so, we haven’t had really really large fires like they’re experiencing out west but it could happen, southeastern Massachusetts is known to be an area that could have a big wildfire, there is plenty of potential for it.”

“I am grateful for the dedicated Massachusetts firefighters who are part of this mission to help residents of the Northwest. Massachusetts has a long, proud history of national and international cooperation in battling wildfires, and on behalf of the entire Commonwealth, our thoughts are with those who are impacted by these fires,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The crew includes: Roy J. Liard Jr. of Millville; Benjamin Jennell of West Newbury; George LKleczka of Plainville; Brian Mayer of West Gordon; Brian Johnson of Ashburnham; Joseph Nawrocki of New Salem; Aaron Best of Lakeville; Daniel Bove of Worcester; Conor Clancy of Merrimac; Tyler Desautels of Oxford; Brian Everett of Mashpee; Connor Fleming of Fairhaven; Travis Gross of Holliston; Jacob O’Donnell of Millis; Cody Smeaton of Westport; Andrew Theve of Northborough; Derick Valovcin of Holliston; Christopher Fischer of Dracut; Jeffrey M. Belanger of Greenfield; and George L. Nolette of North Brookfield.