HANSON (CBS) — A male motorcycle driver and his female passenger died Friday night after hitting a pole off a roadway on Route 58 in Hanson.
Hanson Police responded to the crash at around 9:30 p.m. on Monponsett Street near Hill Road.
Officials say a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which had been going south on Monponsett Street, went off the road and collided into a pole.
The woman involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
As of Saturday afternoon, police have not yet released their names.
Monponsett Street was closed for about four hours before reopening.