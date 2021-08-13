WINTHROP (CBS) – A woman was severely burned in an explosion at an apartment building in Winthrop Thursday night. Firefighters say the explosion happened in the laundry room of the basement at 5 Irwin Street.
The building was deemed uninhabitable because there was damage on all floors.
The 57-year-old woman was taken to Mass General Hospital for treatment.
The American Red Cross is assisting 28 residents who have been relocated from 14 units in the building.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Winthrop Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s office.