BOSTON (CBS) – If you have something big to buy, this might be the time to get it. The sales tax holiday in Massachusetts is this weekend.
The annual break from the 6.25% sales tax is intended to boost small businesses around the state by getting people out to shop. Governor Charlie Baker signed a law in 2018 to make an annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent in Massachusetts.
Most items under $2,500 bought on August 14 and August 15, 2021 will be exempt from sales tax.
But, there are some things that don’t qualify. You’ll still be charged a sales tax when going out to eat. The same goes for buying a car or boat, no matter how much it costs. Taxes are also still in place for alcohol and marijuana sales in Massachusetts.
Here’s a list of what doesn’t qualify:
- Meals
- Motor vehicles
- Motorboats
- Telecommunications services
- Gas
- Steam
- Electricity
- Tobacco products
- Marijuana or marijuana products
- Alcoholic beverages, and
- Any single item whose price is more than $2,500.
For more information, visit the state’s website.