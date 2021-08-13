Cam Newton Admires Mac Jones' Preparation: 'We're Going To Be Here For Each Other'Despite what seems to be a real competition for the starting job, Cam Newton had nothing but praise to offer for Mac Jones after the two made their 2021 preseason debuts for the Patriots.

'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseKayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.

Former Patriots Running Back Dion Lewis Retires From NFLDion Lewis is calling it a career. The former Patriots running back is retiring from the NFL.

Bill Belichick Goes Deep When Explaining All Involved Elements Of Long PassesBill Belichick offered some incredibly detailed insight into elements of deep passes -- elements that are often taken for granted by viewers in the middle of a football game.

Celtics Continue Three-Point Barrage, Improve To 3-0 In Summer League ActionThe Summer Celtics continue to make it rain from downtown out in Las Vegas.