LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — A man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee after he slipped and fell off a boat.
Eyewitnesses told the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department that Steven Brown, 48, of Meredith, N.H., was on a boat and about to throw the aft anchor into the water when he slipped and fell around 5 p.m. Thursday.
He immediately went under and didn't resurface.
Emergency crews searched the water for most of the evening, calling it off for the night at 10 p.m. They returned at 6 a.m. Friday and found Brown's body just after 9 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.