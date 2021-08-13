BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution are in Toronto this weekend as the club looks to extend its unbeaten streak to a season-best seven games. There will also be a bit of a revenge factor for New England north of the border.

Toronto handed New England an embarrassing 3-2 loss back on July 7 at Gillette Stadium, exploding for three goals in the first 24 minutes of play. The Revs made it interesting, but ultimately lost to a last-place team on their home turf.

Since that evening, New England has gone six straight matches without a loss, earning 16 of a possible 18 points. The Revolution have outscored opponents 13-4 during their unbeaten run, including three clean sheets. And they’ve been stellar on the road, having won three straight away matches. A win Saturday in Toronto will will match the club record for most consecutive away wins (4 — set in 2008) and the most away victories in a single season at six, which the franchise has reached seven times.

Once again, the Revs head into this match atop the Eastern Conference (and Supporters’ Shield standings) while Toronto is at the bottom. But New England has struggled against the Reds in recent history, winless against Toronto in their last six meetings (0-4-2) going back to 2018.

There is also the little matter of Carles Gil, who will miss his third straight match with a muscle injury. The Revs haven’t had too much trouble without their best player, but it may catch up to them this weekend against a team that gives them fits.

“It’s not easy to replace the best player in the league,” forward Adam Buksa said earlier this week. “I think Carles is the best player in MLS, and to replace him you need other players to step up and do the best they can, which is not easy. But I think we’re doing well. The last two games, we’ve played solid, but in a different way because we don’t play now with a classic No. 10 like Carles was.

“Our style has changed but our winning streak hasn’t changed,” Buksa added. “So that’s good and we have to keep it up.”

Losing Gil is not ideal, but it has given others a chance to step up and showcase what they’ve got. And thus far, the Revs have been up to the challenge of winning without their best player.

Who’s Hot

Gustavo Bou: Bou’s 39th minute tally was the game-winner last Sunday against Philadelphia, and was his 11th goal of the season. He’s as hot as the New England weather with 10 goals in his last 12 appearances, and the reigning MLS Player of the Month is tied with Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz atop the MLS Golden Boot race.

Adam Buksa: He’s scored three times in his last five appearances, giving him eight goals on the season, and Buksa remains the only Revolution player to have appeared in every game since the start of the 2020 season.

He currently leads MLS in headed shots at 29, which is more than double the second-place total (14). He also leads the league in aerial duels won (74), and is tied for second in total shots (62).

Matt Turner: The New England goalkeeper is coming off a five-save outing against Philly. He collected his eighth win of the season on Sunday, which equals his career-high and is tied for second-most in MLS.

Including his six appearances in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Turner is on a nine-match unbeaten streak in which he’s conceded only two goals from open play. He was not in net for New England’s loss to Toronto last month, with Brad Knighton taking his place while Turner was stopping shots for the USMNT.

How To Watch

You can catch Saturday’s match on TV38 at 8 p.m.!