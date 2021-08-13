BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton dropped 10 pictures on Instagram on Friday, the day after his first-ever preseason game as a member of the Patriots. He also included a photo caption that caught a lot of attention from New England fans and media.

“I’m far from perfect, but loyalty, I deserve it,” Newton wrote in his signature hieroglyphic-esque font.

It’s not the first relatively recent nod to loyalty for Newton on social media. Back in late February, Newton retweeted a tweet from Deshaun Watson — before Watson’s barrage of sexual assault civil lawsuits were filed — about loyalty being “everything.”

Whether Newton’s caption was an intended message regarding his spot with the Patriots is anyone’s guess, but it didn’t take long for Boston sports radio to start dissecting the potential meaning behind the post. (It was a post that included pictures of Newton wearing a shirt from the Medellin, Colombia location of Hooters, so perhaps it wasn’t intended to be particularly deep.)

The 32-year-old Newton started Thursday night’s preseason opener at Gillette Stadium, running the offense for two series before giving way to rookie QB Mac Jones. The rookie played for the second and third quarters, having his share of positives and negatives. Newton was 4-for-7 for 49 yards, while Jones was 13-for-19 for 87 yards. Neither quarterback turned the ball over or threw a touchdown, though Jones came close.

Newton was asked after the game if he had hoped to stay in the game to get more playing time.

“That’s not up to me to make the call,” Newton said. “I’ve got full faith in the coaching staff and the people that get paid to do that. And if they say it’s it, it’s it.”

Newton also said that he and Jones have been and will continue to be supportive of each other throughout the summer.

“He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That’s what I admire about him, being at such a young age he knows how to prepare,” Newton said of Jones. “He’s just going to keep getting better, and we’re going to be here for each other along this whole process, and that’s what we’re here for.”