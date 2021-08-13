BOSTON (CBS) – Every county in Massachusetts is now at a high or substantial risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means the CDC now recommends everyone in the state wear a mask indoors.
The CDC wants anyone in counties highlighted in orange (substantial risk) or red (high risk) on its COVID Data Tracker map to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
In Massachusetts, that’s now all 14 counties. Hampshire County was the last area to be listed as moderate earlier this week, but it’s now rated as a substantial risk.
Barnstable, Essex and Plymouth counties were all elevated to the high risk category.
The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.
You can see the latest CDC map here.