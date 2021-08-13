Cam Newton On Instagram: 'Loyalty, I Deserve It'"I'm far from perfect, but loyalty, I deserve it," Newton wrote in his signature hieroglyphic-esque font.

Match Preview: Revolution Out For Revenge In TorontoThe Revolution are in Toronto this weekend as the club looks to extend its unbeaten streak to a season-best seven games. There will also be a bit of a revenge factor for New England north of the border.

Cam Newton Admires Mac Jones' Preparation: 'We're Going To Be Here For Each Other'Despite what seems to be a real competition for the starting job, Cam Newton had nothing but praise to offer for Mac Jones after the two made their 2021 preseason debuts for the Patriots.

'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseKayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.

Former Patriots Running Back Dion Lewis Retires From NFLDion Lewis is calling it a career. The former Patriots running back is retiring from the NFL.