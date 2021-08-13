BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no minor league rehab assignment for Kyle Schwarber. Boston’s big trade deadline pickup will make his long-awaited Red Sox debut Friday night.

Schwarber was supposed to be in the Worcester Red Sox lineup Thursday night — which would have been his first game action since July 2 with the Washington Nationals — but the game was rained out. The Red Sox have now opted to skip any rehab assignment and put him in the big league lineup Friday night when the team starts a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles.

Schwarber will bat sixth and DH against Baltimore. He’ll remain at designated hitter for the next week before the team tries him out at first base.

Boston manager Alex Cora said that infielder Marwin Gonzalez will be designated for assignment to make room for Schwarber on the roster. With Schwarber filling the DH spot, J.D. Martinez will get a night off Friday night.

Schwarber’s Boston debut was delayed by a hamstring injury he suffered with the Nationals, and further delayed last week when he suffered a groin injury. Is there any risk in throwing him out there Friday night?

“We’re about to see,” Cora said Friday. “We trust his judgment aq3nd we’ve seen him take batting practice. He’s done stuff behind closed doors to get up to speed.”

Cora is excited for what Schwarber, who clubbed 25 homers in 72 games with Washington, will add to the Red Sox lineup.

“He controls the strike zone, not like he’s a wild swinger. Hopefully he can control the strike zone, get a few walks and help us win ballgames,” said Cora.