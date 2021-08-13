'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseKayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.

Former Patriots Running Back Dion Lewis Retires From NFLDion Lewis is calling it a career. The former Patriots running back is retiring from the NFL.

Bill Belichick Goes Deep When Explaining All Involved Elements Of Long PassesBill Belichick offered some incredibly detailed insight into elements of deep passes -- elements that are often taken for granted by viewers in the middle of a football game.

Celtics Continue Three-Point Barrage, Improve To 3-0 In Summer League ActionThe Summer Celtics continue to make it rain from downtown out in Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick Doesn't Say Much When Asked To Evaluate Cam Newton, Mac Jones In Preseason OpenerIf you were looking for an in-depth breakdown of the play from starting quarterback Cam Newton and rookie quarterback Mac Jones from the Patriots' preseason win on Thursday night, Bill Belichick didn't offer it on Friday morning.