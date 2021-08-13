PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — A coyote that bit a small child on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown earlier this week has tested negative for rabies.
The U.S National Park Service made the announcement about the negative test Friday morning.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The child, whose age has not been made public, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries the Park Service said were “non-life-threatening.”
Park Rangers later shot the coyote and then found the body Thursday.
Cape Cod National Seashore Ranger Ryan Wright says there have recently been more reports than normal about aggressive coyotes. He advises that people “do not try and feed these animals because the progression of behavior is that they lose this fear of human beings”.