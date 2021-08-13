BOSTON (CBS) – Brandon Sicard, the man accused of firing several gunshots in the Back Bay Wednesday evening shattering windows and forcing people to run for cover, was ordered held without bail Friday.
Sicard, 29, of Boston, was arrested Thursday. He was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on several charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Prosecutors say he was the person who fired a gun several times around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, sending customers in restaurants and shops on Newbury, Fairfield and Boylston streets running for cover. No one was hurt, but several businesses and cars in the area were damaged.
Prosecutors did not reveal a motive in court Friday.
The judge ordered Sicard held without bail until his next hearing in the case on Wednesday.