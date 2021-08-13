BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police Sergeant has been charged with driving drunk after a crash on Interstate 93. Patrick Byrne, 40, of Boston, has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Byrne was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer on 93 north in Boston around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he pulled into the breakdown lane and started turning his hazard lights on and off repeatedly.

That got the attention of a trooper who was on the other side of the highway.

“When the Trooper reached the SUV it was unattended and showed signs of having crashed into a jersey barrier,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Friday.

Moments later, Byrne walked up to the trooper and they talked. The trooper discovered Byrne had been driving the SUV and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to State Police.

Byrne was arrested and charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

He was released on bail and State Police said someone picked him up at the barracks.

Boston Police have started their own investigation into the incident.

“The Boston Police Department works tirelessly to build a reputation of serving with honor, integrity and service to our residents. The BPD holds its officers the highest standards and takes this matter seriously. This arrest does not diminish the hard work of the men and women of the Boston Police Department,” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement.