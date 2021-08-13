BELMONT (CBS) – A condo building in Belmont was evacuated Friday afternoon over concerns the building could collapse. An engineering assessment of the seven-story building at 125 Trapelo Road found it had cracks on the upper floors.
More than 75 people have been displaced.
"There were several concerns that were listed in a memo that was issued to the building management, some concerns with cracks and things of that nature," Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano said.
“I don’t have a lot of details involving that, but what we do have is an advisement from the engineer that the building be evacuated so that’s what we acted upon.”
The cracks were discovered on the sixth and seventh floors of the building. The building was built 65 years ago.
Most of the residents who have been displaced are sitting in an air conditioned lobby across the street with their kids and pets waiting for word on what to do next.