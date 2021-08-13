Kyle Schwarber Will Make Long-Awaited Red Sox Debut Friday NightKyle Schwarber is making his long-awaited Red Sox debut Friday night, DHing and batting sixth against the Baltimore Orioles.

Bruins Officially Announce Chris Kelly, Adam McQuaid As Part Of Coaching Staff, Front OfficeA pair of Stanley Cup champions is now officially on the Bruins' staff.

Cam Newton On Instagram: 'Loyalty, I Deserve It'"I'm far from perfect, but loyalty, I deserve it," Newton wrote in his signature hieroglyphic-esque font.

Match Preview: Revolution Out For Revenge In TorontoThe Revolution are in Toronto this weekend as the club looks to extend its unbeaten streak to a season-best seven games. There will also be a bit of a revenge factor for New England north of the border.

Cam Newton Admires Mac Jones' Preparation: 'We're Going To Be Here For Each Other'Despite what seems to be a real competition for the starting job, Cam Newton had nothing but praise to offer for Mac Jones after the two made their 2021 preseason debuts for the Patriots.