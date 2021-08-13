BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Arnold the goose, whose relationship with fellow goose Amelia has gone viral, is now healthy enough to be released into the wild. “The Goose is Loose!” the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod branch wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Amelia was right there to receive him and they took off together for a swim in the pond.”

Arnold was taken in at the clinic last month because he needed foot surgery. As he was undergoing the operation, his mate Amelia waddled up onto the clinic’s porch and banged on the glass door. She remained there throughout the entire procedure.

After that, the clinic made sure to keep Arnold in a place that was visible from the door and even arranged for the two to have some meals together.

“We are not sure what they will do next, but we are so happy that they have the opportunity to do it together. Arnold’s foot has healed well and today we got to see him both fly and swim. We are confident that he will have no trouble keeping up with his partner Amelia,” the Facebook post continued.

The clinic said Arnold and Amelia have been together for several years. They live at a pond near the center.

Their love story will be featured on On The Road With Steve Hartman Friday evening.