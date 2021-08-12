BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker’s office will announce the third pair of winners in Massachusetts’ VaxMillions giveaway Thursday.
The state drew the third winners of the vaccine lottery on Monday. One fully vaccinated adult will win $1 million and one fully vaccinated student under 18 will win a $300,000 college scholarship.
Darrell Washington of Weymouth won the first $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won the first scholarship two weeks ago.
Donna McNulty of Billerica won the second $1 million prize, and Dylan Barron of Norwood took home the second scholarship last week.
Two more pairs of winners will be announced in the next two weeks. Fully vaccinated residents have until the end of the day Thursday to register for those final two drawings. The giveaway was created to get more people in the state vaccinated. As of Thursday, more than 4.4 million Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated.
Visit the VaxMillions website for more information.