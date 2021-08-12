Xander Bogaerts After Red Sox' 20-Run Night: 'Help Is On Its Way'An excited Xander Bogaerts can't wait to welcome Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber into the everyday mix.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Fires Perfect Strike Ahead Of Red Sox-RaysMatt Turner is used to life on the pitch. On Wednesday, he got a chance to fire a pitch at Fenway Park.

Red Sox Rout Rays 20-8 In Their Highest-Scoring Game Since '15Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 Wednesday night.

Kyle Schwarber May Start Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Worcester On ThursdayIt was less than two weeks ago when the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber. A lot has changed since then, and the deadline acquisition has yet to even step on the field for Boston.

Garrett Richards Has Been Moved To Red Sox' BullpenIn a continued effort to right their ship, the Boston Red Sox have moved Garrett Richards out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen.