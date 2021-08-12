BOSTON (CBS) – The FDA is expected to authorize a booster shot Thursday for immunocompromised people for whom two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might not be enough protection, according to CBS News.

“It is imminent that we will be giving it to immune compromised,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, told CBS This Morning.

The third dose would be for people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Even if the FDA approves it, the CDC would have to formally recommend the boosters in order for providers to start vaccinating.

About 3-percent of Americans adults have compromised immune systems.

Dr. Fauci said it’s likely that everyone will need a booster at some point.

“We don’t feel at this particular point that, apart from the immune compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now. But, importantly, we are following this in real time, literally on a weekly and monthly basis, we’re following cohorts of individuals, elderly, younger individuals, people in nursing homes to determine if, in fact, the level of protection is starting to attenuate. And when it does get to a certain level, we will be prepared to give boosters to those people,” he told CBS Thursday.

If you’re eligible for a booster shot Dr. Fauci said it’s preferrable you go with the same brand of vaccine you originally received.

“You’ll be hearing instructions about that from the FDA, through the CDC and the advisory committee on immunization practices. So there will be guidance when that time occurs,” he said.