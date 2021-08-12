PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A small child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital on Wednesday after they were bitten by a coyote on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. The child suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
According to the National Park Service, rangers "destroyed the coyote responsible" and planned to attempt to locate its body Thursday morning so it can be tested for rabies.
Park rangers have responded to multiple incidents this summer where coyotes acted “assertively” toward people to try and get food.
"This behavior starts with people feeding the coyotes intentionally by leaving food out, or inadvertently by not removing food scraps and packaging from the beach," Park Service said. "This leads to the animals becoming habituated and bold in attempts to obtain food. When wild animals lose their fear of people, they behave unpredictably and aggressively, resulting in injuries to people and a sad ending for the habituated animal."
Earlier this summer, a woman was chased by a coyote on a Provincetown beach and was forced to fight it off with a stick.