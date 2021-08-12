PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – A small child was bitten by a coyote on North Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown Wednesday evening.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. The child, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that the National Park Service described as “non-life-threatening.”
According to the Park Service, rangers “destroyed the coyote responsible” and planned to find the body Thursday so it can be tested for rabies.
Rangers said they’ve been called to several incidents this summer where coyotes acted “assertively” toward people to try and get food.
“This behavior starts with people feeding the coyotes intentionally by leaving food out, or inadvertently by not removing food scraps and packaging from the beach,” Park Service said. “This leads to the animals becoming habituated and bold in attempts to obtain food. When wild animals lose their fear of people, they behave unpredictably and aggressively, resulting in injuries to people and a sad ending for the habituated animal.”
Two weeks ago, a woman was chased by a coyote on Race Point Beach in Provincetown and was forced to fight it off with a stick before she was saved by two fishermen.