Patriots Who Don't Play Quarterback That We'll Be Keeping A Close Eye On During Preseason OpenerPreseason football is here, and for most people, it will offer the first glimpse of the 2021 New England Patriots.

Cam Newton, Mac Jones Will Both Play In Patriots' Preseason Opener, Per ReportLest their be any doubt, both Cameron Jerrell Newton and Michael McCorkle Jones will be taking snaps for the Patriots against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

Xander Bogaerts After Red Sox' 20-Run Night: 'Help Is On Its Way'An excited Xander Bogaerts can't wait to welcome Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber into the everyday mix.

Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Fires Perfect Strike Ahead Of Red Sox-RaysMatt Turner is used to life on the pitch. On Wednesday, he got a chance to fire a pitch at Fenway Park.

Red Sox Rout Rays 20-8 In Their Highest-Scoring Game Since '15Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 Wednesday night.