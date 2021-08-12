BOSTON (CBS)- The Patriots begin their preseason campaign tonight against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. There are plenty of story lines to watch for, not the least of which is the quarterback battle between rookie Mac Jones and incumbent Cam Newton. For those fans not able to be in front of the television, WBZ has you covered with a live stream of the game on our site.
In order to watch the live stream, fans can head over to the live player at game time to tune in. The live stream will only be available to those in the Boston area and it will be live for each of the team's three preseason matchups.
After tonight’s game against Washington, the Patriots have a road date with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19 and then wrap up the preseason with a trip to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29.
The full schedule of games and kickoff times for the streams is below.
Thursday, 8/12 vs. Washington Football Team, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, 8/19 @ Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, 8/29 @ New York Giants, 6:00 p.m.