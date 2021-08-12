CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna is doubling the number of kids in its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The Cambridge-based company is now looking for more than 13,000 children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old to participate. The trial started with 6,750 children when it was first announced back in March.
Locally, there are study sites in Boston, Worcester and Warwick, Rhode Island. (click here to find out more)
Back in June, Moderna filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID vaccine in kids 12 to 17 years old. The FDA is still reviewing that application.