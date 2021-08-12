BOSTON (CBS) –Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been stopping shots like no one else this season. Now he’ll get a chance to stop shots from the best of the best at the MLS’ All-Star festivities.
Turner was already heading to Los Angeles as one of four Revolution All-Stars, and on Thursday, it was announced that the goalkeeper has been selected to participate in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. He’ll serve as a goalkeeper in the Cross & Volley Challenge on Tuesday, August 24 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.READ MORE: 'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18 Year NBA Career
New England is 8-2-4 with Turner in net this season, with the keeper logging four clean sheets in his 14 matches. He also helped lead the United States Men’s National Team to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title, and was named the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper and Man of the Match after both the semifinal and the final.READ MORE: Schwarber To Begin Rehab Assignment Thursday Night, Red Sox Debut May Not Be Far Behind
After he does his thing in the Skills Challenge, Turner and New England teammates Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou and Tajon Buchana will take on the LIGA MX All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, August 25.MORE NEWS: Stream New England Patriots Preseason Games Live On WBZ
