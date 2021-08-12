BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,228 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 684,836. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,761.
There were 52,270 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.86%.
There are 375 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 85 patients currently in intensive care.