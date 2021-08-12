WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning As Feel-Like Temperatures To Soar Above 100 Degrees
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are trying to find out who fired more than a dozen gunshots around Newbury and Fairfield streets in the Back Bay Wednesday evening, shattering windows and sending people scrambling for cover.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. when hundreds of people were dining outside on a hot and busy night. Many rushed inside nearby restaurants when they heard the gunfire.

No one was hurt but there have been no arrests.

“All I heard was the gunshots and then I looked outside of the window and then there were just people running,” said Johan Toledo who works nearby.

“It was very scary,” Alan Rodriguez told WBZ-TV. “I was walking to Newbury Street. I heard the shots and I heard people running and I came back and when I started running the glass was shot right behind me.”

Evidence markers on Fairfield Street after were shots fired Wednesday evening. (WBZ-TV)

Police combed the scene and found shell casings and had a hoodie on the ground blocked off as evidence.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

