BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are trying to find out who fired more than a dozen gunshots around Newbury and Fairfield streets in the Back Bay Wednesday evening, shattering windows and sending people scrambling for cover.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. when hundreds of people were dining outside on a hot and busy night. Many rushed inside nearby restaurants when they heard the gunfire.
No one was hurt but there have been no arrests.
The window of this art gallery on Fairfield Street— still shattered. @wbz https://t.co/Zdl1pFMHPX pic.twitter.com/6MnZ7Fcvge
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) August 12, 2021
“All I heard was the gunshots and then I looked outside of the window and then there were just people running,” said Johan Toledo who works nearby.
“It was very scary,” Alan Rodriguez told WBZ-TV. “I was walking to Newbury Street. I heard the shots and I heard people running and I came back and when I started running the glass was shot right behind me.”
Police combed the scene and found shell casings and had a hoodie on the ground blocked off as evidence.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.