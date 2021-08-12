CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly showed a gun and demanded money at a nail salon in Cambridge, and then carjacked a woman in Somerville.
Officials say the incident began as an attempted armed robbery at Super Nails on Cambridge Street. Police allege that a man pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee.
After leaving the nail salon, police say the man carjacked a woman at gunpoint behind the McDonald’s at Twin City Plaza in Somerville.
The car he stole was later left near the railroad tracks on McGrath Highway behind SaveMor Liquors.
“A search to locate the suspect, believed to be on foot, remains ongoing,” Cambridge Police said.
He is being described by police as a stocky white man, standing at around 5’9″, with a scruffy beard and blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials say there are no injuries.