Matt Judon Shakes Off Early Injury Scare During Patriots Preseason Game Vs. WashingtonThe good vibes were abruptly halted, though, when Judon suffered some sort of lower-body injury in the middle of just the second defensive series.

Stephon Gilmore Update: Veteran CB May Sit Out For Rest Of Training Camp, Entire PreseasonUnhappy with his contract situation, Stephon Gilmore is currently on the physically unable to perform list. He may remain there for a while.

WATCH LIVE: Patriots Vs. Washington Preseason Football Game

Cam Newton Reunites With Ron Rivera Prior To New England-Washington Preseason GameFor the entirety of his Carolina career, Cam Newton knew just one head coach: Ron Rivera. On Thursday, he got to say hello to his former coach.

'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA CareerThe 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.