BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested 29-year-old Brandon Sicard of Boston in connection with a shooting in the Back Bay Wednesday night.
Dozens of shots were fired around Newbury and Fairfield Streets at about 7:45 p.m. Hundreds of people were dining outside and many rushed into nearby restaurants when they heard the gunfire.
Several businesses and vehicles were damaged by the gunshots, but no people were injured.
Sicard is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a dwelling. The investigation remains active.