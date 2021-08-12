BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced on Thursday that all city employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing for the virus.
Janey made the announcement during a press conference at City Hall. She said getting people vaccinated in the city is a critical step to make sure hospitalization numbers continue to stay at a manageable level.
“As the CEO of the largest employer in Boston that employs 18,000 people, we have to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families, and the residents we serve,” Janey said.
By end of month, city employees will need to verify their vaccination status through a digital portal. If employees do not verify they are vaccinated, they will be required to enter a mandatory testing protocol that includes testing negative for COVID every week.
There will be centralized testing locations, including one at City Hall and others around Boston.
Enforcement will be phased in starting September 20 with public facing employees who work with high priority groups such as children and seniors. All public facing employees will have to comply as of October 4, with the policy enforced for all city workers by October 18.
Several of the state’s largest employers have announced vaccine mandates in recent days. State Street Corporation and TJX announced that all employees will be required to receive the vaccine.
“Public health experts believe we could be living with COVID for a while,” Janey said.