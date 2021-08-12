BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Children’s Museum and Museum of Science both announced Thursday that they will be requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two museums join several other establishments across the city that are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
In a press release, the Museum of Science says all employees and volunteers must receive their first vaccination shot by September 13.
In a statement, the Children’s Museum said, “in response to the evolution of the Delta variant current and future Covid variants that have the potential to compromise the health of our staff and visitors, Boston Children’s Museum will take the proactive step to require all employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.”READ MORE: Statewide Mask Mandate For Schools Not Necessary, Baker Says
The Children’s Museum did not provide a definitive date as to when employees will need their first shot by.
Employees at each museum who receive medical and religious exemptions for the vaccine will be required to get regularly tested.MORE NEWS: Brandon Sicard Arrested In Connection With Shooting On Newbury Street
Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the Museum of Science and the Children’s Museum had already updated guidance that required everyone ages two and older to wear masks while inside.