BROCKTON (CBS) – Alicia Heywood’s family and friends sat in a Brockton courtroom Thursday as Akil Jackson, the man who allegedly killed her outside of Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale, made his first appearance.

Jackson was appearing on charges related to his arrest in West Bridgewater, and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail until he can be transferred to face charges related to Heywood’s murder.

On Wednesday, a woman who has a restraining order out against Jackson contacted a victim witness advocate and used an emergency phrase to indicate she was in immediate danger.

West Bridgewater Police found Jackson behind a West Center Street building. Police say Jackson began to quickly walk away and got into a car. An officer saw Jackson with a semi-automatic gun in his waistband.

When told to drop the gun, Jackson allegedly refused and then turned the weapon toward himself. That is when officers were able to move in and take the murder suspect into custody.

He was arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and violation of a restraining order.

Jackson will be held temporarily in Brockton, then later in the day is expected to be brought to West Roxbury District Court to face murder charges. The Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Jackson will be arraigned Friday.

Heywood’s family sat in the courtroom Thursday, wearing shirts that said “Always in our hearts.”

“She would take the shirt off her back to give to you. She would do anything for anybody,” one woman said about Heywood.

“She’s a person you could always count on to have your back, no matter what. The person you could call who you knew could always be there, that’s her,” another loved one added after Jackson’s first arraignment.