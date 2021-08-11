BOSTON (CBS) — State Street Corporation, which is headquartered in Boston, is now requiring all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to in-person work.
All of the company’s U.S. locations will require employees to be fully vaccinated by September 13 before entering a State Street building.
As of Wednesday, they are one of the first major Boston-based employers outside of the healthcare and education realm to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19.
State Street says it will make exemptions “for those with a valid medical and/or religious reason.”
The company is planning for a return to the office in September on a hybrid model, but says they are still monitoring the impact of the COVID Delta variant.
“We continue to manage, for the time being, a flexible work model for employees as we monitor the impacts of the Delta variant and the vaccination rates among our staff and in the communities in which we are located,” said State Street spokesperson Brendan Paul.