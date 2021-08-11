BOSTON (CBS) – Scott Brown is no longer the Dean of New England Law Boston.
Brown, a former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, held the job for less than a year. He started back in January and announced his resignation Wednesday in a letter to the chair of the law school’s board, obtained by the Boston Globe.
He said “it has become clear that my vision for the future of NELB differs with that of the Board of Directors.”
Brown later confirmed the move on his Twitter account. He also put in a plug for his band “Scott Brown and the Diplomats,” saying he “Enjoyed my time as Dean, loving life as a musician.”
Enjoyed my time as Dean, loving life as a musician @sbrowndiplomats, but now it’s time to get back in the political arena and help re-build our party: https://t.co/9MrQUSnjhT #nhpolitics
— Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) August 11, 2021
It’s not clear exactly what the former Republican senator, who lost to Elizabeth Warren in 2012, will do next.
“Now it’s time to get back in the political arena and help re-build our party,” he tweeted Wednesday.
Brown told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller in June 2020 that he had a five-year commitment with the school and running for elected office again was “far from my mind.”