BOSTON (CBS) — The stumble continues for the Red Sox. Boston began a six-game homestand Tuesday night with an 8-4 loss to the Rays, squandering a 4-1 lead to the division leaders to lose for the 10th time in the last 12 games.

The record keeps skipping for the Red Sox, as the offense once again failed in the clutch and the bullpen collapsed for the second time in three days. It’s a troubling trend that has plagued Boston since the All-Star break, dropping the team’s record to 10-14 since the mid-season respite.

“For us to be better, everyone has to contribute. I think it’s more that than anything else,” manager Alex Cora said after the team’s latest defeat. “It has to be everybody.”

Boston owned a 4-1 lead thanks to long balls by Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe, the latter being a three-run jack in the bottom of the fourth to break up a 1-1 tie. The Red Sox were poised to add to that lead in the bottom of the fifth when they had two on and no outs, but Jarren Duran grounded out, Xander Bogaerts flied out to left, and after an intentional walk for Devers loaded the bases, J.D. Martinez harmlessly flied out to center to end the threat.

Those are the kinds of clutch situations that the Red Sox would seize during the first four months of the season. But recently, the clutch hits have been nonexistent.

“We played a good game for ‘X’ amount of innings,” Cora said. “We had chances to put them away and we didn’t do it.

A few innings later, the usually reliable Garrett Whitlock joined the bullpen meltdown brigade, allowing the Rays to tie things up on a two-run, pinch-hit double by Ji-man Choi. Whitlock, who had a 1.17 ERA on the season when he checked in Tuesday night, surrendered two runs off four hits and two walks over his 1.2 innings of work.

Then in the ninth, All-Star closer Matt Barnes fell on his face for the second time in as many games. He came in with the game tied, and left with the Rays on top 7-4 thanks to a bases-loaded, bases-clearing single (with a Renfroe error in right) off the bat of Francisco Mejia. Barnes surrendered four hits and walked two before making way to starter-turned-reliever Martin Perez, who let Mejia cross home before retiring the side.

Over the last six games, the Boston bullpen has now given up 21 earned runs over the last 21 innings. The Red Sox have lost five of those games.

Cora took most of the blame for Barnes’ second straight collapse. The closer has pitched in each of Boston’s last four games, including both games of Saturday’s double header. He’s given up seven runs and walked three over that span.

“Barnesy, right now, he’s doing his best. I should probably take care of him in a sense,” said Cora. “It’s not fair, obviously. He wants to do it, he’s willing to do it. But it’s been a grind for him lately.”

For a team that started the season so hot, the Red Sox have been ice cold now that the dog days of summer have arrived. They have now lost six straight to the Rays, falling five games back in the AL East. Boston’s lead over the surging New York Yankees sits at just two games (one in the loss column) for the second Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox need to wake up, and wake up fast.

“We have a good team, but we have to keep working at what we’re trying to accomplish and get better on the field from 7 to 10:30. We’ve been on that roller coaster going up and down,” said Cora. “I said it a few days ago and I’m going to keep saying it. For us to do this, we have to play a better brand of baseball.”