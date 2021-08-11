Here's How Mac Jones, Cam Newton Performed In Patriots' Preseason Opener Vs. WashingtonWe are a quarterback-obsessed nation. So while there are many facets that matter quite a bit to a football team, we'd probably wise to just give the lowdown on what Cam Newton and Mac Jones did in the first of three preseason games this summer.

The One Play From Patriots' Preseason Opener That Should Have Fans Most ExcitedThere's a whole lot that can be gleaned from these exhibitions. And catching a first glimpse at how new additions might fit in with a team is high atop that list.

Matt Judon Shakes Off Early Injury Scare During Patriots Preseason Game Vs. WashingtonThe good vibes were abruptly halted, though, when Judon suffered some sort of lower-body injury in the middle of just the second defensive series.

Stephon Gilmore Update: Veteran CB May Sit Out For Rest Of Training Camp, Entire PreseasonUnhappy with his contract situation, Stephon Gilmore is currently on the physically unable to perform list. He may remain there for a while.

Cam Newton Reunites With Ron Rivera Prior To New England-Washington Preseason GameFor the entirety of his Carolina career, Cam Newton knew just one head coach: Ron Rivera. On Thursday, he got to say hello to his former coach.