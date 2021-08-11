WEATHER ALERT:Third Heat Wave Of Summer To Bring Dangerous Temperatures, Isolated Thunderstorms
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,368 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 683,608. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,751.

There were 55,950 total new tests reported.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.91%.

There are 346 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 86 patients currently in intensive care.

