MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An Easter Seals employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a student at the program in Manchester, New Hampshire.
In July, the victim, a 17-year-old residential student at the program, alleged that Lisa Tanguay, 45, of Manchester, began giving the victim special treatment and gifts, and as time progressed, the sexual assaults began.READ MORE: Toxic Algae Bloom Shuts Down Swimming At Cochituate State Park
Easter Seals’ facilities serve young people with both general and special educational needs, as well as behavioral challenges.READ MORE: Auburn Struggling To Find New Firefighter Applicants
“The safety and health of the individuals in our care is a top priority for us. Easter Seals has been cooperating with law enforcement and cannot comment as this is an ongoing investigation at this time,” an Easter Seals spokesperson said.MORE NEWS: Waltham Businesses Prepare as City Officials Discuss Possible Mask Mandate
Tanguay was charged Wednesday and faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault.