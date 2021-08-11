WEATHER ALERT:Third Heat Wave Of Summer To Bring Dangerous Temperatures, Isolated Thunderstorms
By CBSBoston.com Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An Easter Seals employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a student at the program in Manchester, New Hampshire.

In July, the victim, a 17-year-old residential student at the program, alleged that Lisa Tanguay, 45, of Manchester, began giving the victim special treatment and gifts, and as time progressed, the sexual assaults began.

Lisa Tanguay. (Photo credit: Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department)

Easter Seals’ facilities serve young people with both general and special educational needs, as well as behavioral challenges.

“The safety and health of the individuals in our care is a top priority for us. Easter Seals has been cooperating with law enforcement and cannot comment as this is an ongoing investigation at this time,” an Easter Seals spokesperson said.

Tanguay was charged Wednesday and faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault.

