BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans need to circle Sept. 11 on their calendar. Because Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce will be together again, presenting what will certainly be some unforgettable speeches.
The Hall of Fame announced the list of presenters for the class of 2021 on Wednesday. Included in that announcement was the following:
Paul Pierce, presented by Kevin Garnett (’20)
According to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, this year’s inductees “were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members if recognized posthumously.”
Interestingly enough, this was also included in the announcement:
Chris Bosh, presented by Ray Allen (’18), Pat Riley (’08)
While the night may provide an opportunity for Boston’s old Big Three to bury the hatchet and take a Hall of Fame photo together, it’s more likely that Garnett will still only extend a cold shoulder to Ray Allen, should the two cross paths.
Elsewhere, Bill Russell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach. (He was inducted as a player in 1975.) He will be presented by seven Hall of Famers: Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Spencer Haywood, Alonzo Mourning, Bill Walton, and Rick Welts.
This year’s induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at MassMutual Center in Springfield.