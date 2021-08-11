Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.

Kevin Garnett To Present Paul Pierce At 2021 Hall Of Fame CeremonyCeltics fans need to circle Sept. 11 on their calendar. Because Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce will be together again, presenting what will certainly be some unforgettable speeches.

What To Watch For: All Eyes Will Be On Mac Jones When Patriots Kick Off PreseasonThe preseason is here, and it's a pretty important one for the New England Patriots.

B.A.A. Announces Participants In John Hancock Professional Athlete Team For Boston MarathonThe Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that more than 140 athletes will participate in the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11.

Adding Dennis Schroder Could Pay Big Dividends, But It Could Also Blow Up On CelticsThe Celtics signed Dennis Schroder on Monday night, adding some much needed scoring and point guard depth to the roster. But the signing also comes with some serious risk.