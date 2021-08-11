HYDE PARK (CBS) – A young boy was pulled from the Olsen Pool on Turtle Pond Parkway in Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The 9-year-old Roxbury boy was swimming at the state pool when he went under. The boy’s father and the lifeguard on duty pulled him from the pool.READ MORE: As Boston Battles Heat Wave, Residents Find Ways To Stay Cool
The lifeguard started mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions to push the water out.READ MORE: Should I Be Wearing A Mask Inside Again? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions
“The child had trouble breathing, but she did a good thing, she gave some breaths right away,” said a state trooper, who said the teenage lifeguard likely saved the child’s life.
The boy was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, but he was conscious and is expected to recover.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,368 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Additional Deaths
The pool, a DCR facility, has been shut down.