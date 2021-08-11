BOSTON (CBS) — In a continued effort to right their ship, the Boston Red Sox have moved Garrett Richards out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen.
Manager Alex Cora made the announcement on Wednesday, prior to the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Richards last pitched on Sunday, setting up his turn in the rotation to come on Saturday, when Chris Sale will make his first big league start in two years. Richards will be available in the bullpen on Wednesday night, Cora said.
Cora suggested Sox could use Richards and Pérez in multi-inning, high-leverage situations when the team is narrowly trailing. He thinks that Richards’ stuff could tick up in the bullpen, and notes that Pérez has topped out at 96-97 mph in relief
Richards, 33, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, with a $10 million club option for 2022. He has made 22 starts this season, posting a 6-7 record and 5.22 ERA.
He had a strong stretch from mid-April through early June, when he went 4-3 with a 3.10 ERA across 10 starts. But he’s 2-3 with a 7.15 ERA since then, with opponents hitting .335 and posting a 1.007 OPS over his last 10 starts.
The Red Sox recently moved Martin Perez (7-8, 4.80 ERA) to the bullpen as well.
Tanner Houck (0-2, 2.45 ERA) is likely to start for Boston on Thursday in the series finale vs. Tampa, with Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA) starting Friday’s game vs. Baltimore.