Kyle Schwarber May Start Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Worcester On ThursdayIt was less than two weeks ago when the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber. A lot has changed since then, and the deadline acquisition has yet to even step on the field for Boston.

Garrett Richards Has Been Moved To Red Sox' BullpenIn a continued effort to right their ship, the Boston Red Sox have moved Garrett Richards out of the starting rotation and into the bullpen.

There Is No Update On Carles Gil's Muscle InjuryAll of New England is wondering when the best playmaker in Major League Soccer will return, but Bruce Arena has no update on Carles Gil's muscle injury.

Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.

Kevin Garnett To Present Paul Pierce At 2021 Hall Of Fame CeremonyCeltics fans need to circle Sept. 11 on their calendar. Because Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce will be together again, presenting what will certainly be some unforgettable speeches.