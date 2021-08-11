FRANKLIN (CBS) — A man who was caught on surveillance video smashing into a jewelry store in Franklin in late July has been arrested.
32-year-old Patrick Maranda of North Attleboro was taken into custody on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued on his behalf. He was arraigned on Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.
He has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and vandalizing property.
The break-in happened on July 31 around 10:15 p.m. at Vallee Jewelers on Main Street.
The Franklin Police K-9 Unit was called in after responding officers did not see any suspects. A K-9 was able to follow a track down several streets that ended where police believe the suspect got into a car and drove away.
After releasing surveillance video, Franklin Police say there was a lot of attention drawn to the clothing of the suspect, as many people identified the clothing company.
“The company, who self-identified publicly as Reilly Tree and Landscape of Plainville came forward early in the investigation and worked with our investigators to identify the individual. Their cooperation assisted this investigation tremendously,” Franklin Police said.
Initial estimates said that more than $10,000 was taken or destroyed in the incident.