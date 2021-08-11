BOSTON (CBS) — Newbury and Fairfield streets in the Back Bay were a crime scene Wednesday evening after more than a dozen shots were fired in the area hitting cars and shattering windows.
Fidelity window shattered after there was an apparent shooting in Boston’s Back Bay. Cars have shattered windows too. This is on Fairfield Street. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/T4A0QOtCQf
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) August 12, 2021
One woman said she was in the grocery store and when she came out to her car, she found her windows shattered and her car part of a crime scene. She said she just feels lucky she wasn’t in her car.
Another witness said he heard the shots and ran and ducked behind a car as the glass shattered around him.
Some people were evacuated from area restaurants.
Police closed the Fairfield Street and several side streets to look for evidence. No injuries have been reported.