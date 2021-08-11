BOSTON (CBS) – Ready or not, fall is right around the corner. And at Dunkin’, autumn is arriving sooner than you might think.
Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ announced on Wednesday that its fall menu will launch on August 18, earlier than ever before.
The menu will feature new items such as a pumpkin cream cold brew, along with other signature selections such as pumpkin coffees, donuts, muffins and Munchkins.
Starbucks has not yet announced when its fall lineup will start. Last year the Dunkin’ competitor began serving pumpkin spice lattes on August 25.