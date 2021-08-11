WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Drew Lamb, the man accused of stabbing another driver during a road rage incident in West Roxbury last weekend, was ordered not to drive Wednesday and to hand over his weapons.
Lamb, 27, of Medford, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with intent to murder at his arraignment in West Roxbury Municipal Court, a day after he was arrested.
Prosecutors said it started Saturday when one driver cut the other off on the VFW Parkway. While at a stop light at the intersection of Washington and Vernon streets, Lamb and the other man began to fight.
Prosecutors said Lamb got out of his car with a knife and stabbed the 42-year-old man multiple times in the chest and arms, then drove off. The other driver, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital. He has since been released.
Massachusetts State Police arrested Lamb in Salem Tuesday after they saw his black Cadillac outside of a home.
A judge ordered him held on $15,000 cash bail Wednesday. He cannot drive until at least his next court date in September.
The victim was not in court, but told WBZ-TV over the weekend he is grateful to be recovering at home with his wife and kids.