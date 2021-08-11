MARSHFIELD (CBS) – People in Marshfield are asked to line the streets Wednesday evening to honor Danny Sheehan.
The 8-year-old died over the weekend after a courageous battle against a rare brain cancer.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-to-6 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Christine’s Church.
At 7 p.m., police will lead what they’re calling a superhero’s procession from the church through town.
Officers from Marshfield and other towns will leave Saint Christine’s and proceed to Plain Street, then turn left at Roche Bros. The procession will then go down Ocean Street to Dyke Street, onto Careswell Street, to Webster Street and back to Ocean with a final stop at MacDonald’s Funeral Home.
Participants are asked to come out wearing bright colors “to celebrate the incredible life of our young hero.”
Funeral services will be held Thursday.