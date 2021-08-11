Fantasy Football 2021 Breakouts: Can Jalen Hurts Put Together A Top 10 Fantasy QB Season?The Eagles QB flashed big fantasy upside in his short stint as starter late last season. Now expected to start from Week 1, can he put together a breakout season? Which other players could become new fantasy stars?

Bats, Bullpen Falter Again As Red Sox Slump ContinuesThe stumble continues for the Red Sox.

With Mac Jones Making Debut, Here's What Pats Rookie QBs Did In First NFL Action -- All The Way Back To Tom BradyMac Jones will make his preseason debut on Thursday night. Here's how every drafted QB has done in his debut since 2000 for the Patriots, dating back to Tom Brady.

Rays Rally Past Red Sox 8-4, Extend Lead In AL EastTampa Bay's Francisco Mejía singled with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Rays rallied past the Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Sign Dennis Schroder To One-Year DealAfter some give and take, Dennis Schroder has decided to join the Boston Celtics.