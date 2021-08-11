BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jen asks on Facebook, “I’m choosing to wait until the FDA approves the vaccine for non-emergency use before I get it. How long do you think it’ll take? And am I making the right choice?”

The FDA is expected to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day. The process can take up to 6 months because the agency thoroughly examines all of the data. That said, there is little doubt the FDA will move to approve the Pfizer vaccine and others in the pipeline. There is a wealth of data already available on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine(s). I would hate for you to get COVID-19 while waiting for the final stamp of approval. Please don’t wait. Please get vaccinated now.

Steven writes, “I have four people scheduled to come to my house for dinner on Saturday. All of us vaccinated. My husband has Wegener’s disease and has been in remission for five years. Are we okay not to wear masks?”

This is a judgment call. Is your husband on immunosuppressant medication? If he is, he could be at risk of getting infected because we now suspect that people who are vaccinated can still pass the virus on to others. Can you hold the dinner outdoors? Perhaps your husband can discuss his concerns with his primary care doctor.

Debbie writes, “Should I be wearing a mask inside stores or restaurants if they don’t have signs saying so?”

I have started to do just that. More and more businesses and towns are requesting or requiring masks again given how contagious the Delta variant is. While vaccinated people don’t tend to get really sick if they have a breakthrough case, we now know we can pass the virus on to people who are more vulnerable. So I don’t think it’s unreasonable to return to wearing a mask indoors if you think you may be in the company of people who are unvaccinated.

Lisa from Manchester, NH writes on Facebook, “I am allergic to components of the COVID vaccine so for now, I’ve put off being vaccinated. Is any work being done to manufacture a vaccine for those who are allergic to this one?”

I’m curious what component you are allergic to? The mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, generally contain different ingredients than the J&J vaccine. Please talk to your doctor to see if you might be eligible to get one of the three vaccines approved here in the U.S.