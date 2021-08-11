BOSTON (CBS) – Summer warmth and humidity are making a comeback this week with a new heat wave as we flip the switch back to the 90s starting Wednesday. The heat and humidity will peak on Thursday with heat index values above 100 degrees!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for most of southern New England. Heat index values up to 100 degrees are possible.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Thursday and Friday for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 109 possible.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those who have to be outside. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid staying in the sun and find a cool spot, preferably indoors in air conditioning.

Understand the symptoms of heat related illnesses and make sure to check on neighbors and relatives as well as your pets. Young children and pets should also not be left in vehicles. The car interior can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes with the extreme heat that is forecast.

The combination of heat and tropical like humidity will also trigger the possibility of thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday afternoon, with severe storms possible on Thursday.

The oppressive heat does look to break by the weekend as a cold front passes through bringing cooler and drier weather. If the front slows down, temperatures may once again be very hot on Saturday before relief arrives.

Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning Wednesday, August 11 and lasting through Friday, August 13. A full list of cooling centers can be found at Boston.gov/Heat.

Stay tuned for updates to the latest forecast and timing on WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and CBS Boston.com.